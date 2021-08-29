Horan Capital Advisors LLC. Has $2.97 Million Stock Holdings in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO)

Horan Capital Advisors LLC. increased its stake in shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) by 2.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,517 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 374 shares during the quarter. Horan Capital Advisors LLC.’s holdings in Diageo were worth $2,974,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in Diageo during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new stake in Diageo during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Diageo by 822.2% during the 1st quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 249 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. Sageworth Trust Co bought a new stake in Diageo during the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Red Door Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Diageo during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.39% of the company’s stock.

Get Diageo alerts:

A number of research firms have weighed in on DEO. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Diageo in a report on Friday, July 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Diageo in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Diageo in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Diageo in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Diageo in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $189.12.

DEO traded up $1.91 during trading on Friday, hitting $192.33. 430,922 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 382,830. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $194.45. The company has a market cap of $123.04 billion, a PE ratio of 29.41, a P/E/G ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. Diageo plc has a fifty-two week low of $127.12 and a fifty-two week high of $202.35.

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 27th will be issued a $2.4803 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 26th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.8%. This is an increase from Diageo’s previous semi-annual dividend of $1.53. Diageo’s dividend payout ratio is currently 75.54%.

Diageo Company Profile

Diageo Plc engages in the production and distribution of alcoholic beverages. Its brands include Johnnie Walker, Crown Royal, JeB, Buchanan’s, Windsor and Bushmills whiskies, Smirnoff, Ciroc and Ketel One vodkas, Captain Morgan, Baileys, Don Julio, Tanqueray, and Guinness. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America; Europe and Turkey; Africa; Latin America and Caribbean; Asia Pacific; ISC; and Corporate and Other.

Recommended Story: Day Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DEO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO).

Receive News & Ratings for Diageo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diageo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.