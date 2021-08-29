Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) Shares Acquired by Rockbridge Investment Management LCC

Rockbridge Investment Management LCC lifted its stake in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 22.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,430 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,699 shares during the quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $528,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sfmg LLC increased its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 5.0% in the first quarter. Sfmg LLC now owns 68,878 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $4,005,000 after purchasing an additional 3,298 shares during the last quarter. Viking Fund Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 4.2% in the second quarter. Viking Fund Management LLC now owns 150,000 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $8,405,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares during the last quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Verizon Communications by 17.7% in the second quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC now owns 39,510 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $2,213,000 after acquiring an additional 5,949 shares during the period. Axiom Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Verizon Communications in the first quarter worth approximately $1,967,000. Finally, ARS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Verizon Communications by 9.2% in the first quarter. ARS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 118,328 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $6,881,000 after acquiring an additional 9,950 shares during the period. 60.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE VZ traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $54.77. The company had a trading volume of 13,213,772 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,450,090. The stock has a market cap of $226.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.34, a PEG ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 1-year low of $53.83 and a 1-year high of $61.95. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $55.84.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $33.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.73 billion. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 30.00% and a net margin of 15.05%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.18 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 9th were paid a $0.627 dividend. This represents a $2.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.58%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 8th. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.22%.

In other Verizon Communications news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,555 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.45, for a total value of $87,779.75. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 31,577 shares in the company, valued at $1,782,521.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Kumara Guru Gowrappan sold 14,077 shares of Verizon Communications stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.56, for a total value of $782,118.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 18,741 shares of company stock worth $1,044,733. 0.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on VZ shares. Redburn Partners started coverage on Verizon Communications in a research report on Friday, June 25th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. HSBC increased their price objective on Verizon Communications from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Moffett Nathanson reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Verizon Communications in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $57.00 price target for the company. Finally, Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 price target on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.31.

Verizon Communications, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies. It operates through the Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business) segments.

