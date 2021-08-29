-$0.40 Earnings Per Share Expected for Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H) This Quarter

Analysts predict that Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H) will report earnings of ($0.40) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Hyatt Hotels’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.54) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.21). Hyatt Hotels reported earnings per share of ($1.48) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 73%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Hyatt Hotels will report full year earnings of ($5.40) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($5.85) to ($5.01). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $0.27 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.87) to $1.05. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Hyatt Hotels.

Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported ($1.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.85) by ($0.30). Hyatt Hotels had a negative return on equity of 26.17% and a negative net margin of 35.19%.

H has been the subject of several research reports. Robert W. Baird reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Hyatt Hotels in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Hyatt Hotels from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Berenberg Bank raised their price objective on Hyatt Hotels from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Hyatt Hotels from $74.00 to $76.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Finally, Truist upgraded Hyatt Hotels from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and fourteen have issued a hold rating to the company. Hyatt Hotels has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $72.03.

NYSE:H traded up $1.40 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $74.55. 410,932 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 585,705. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $76.39. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. Hyatt Hotels has a fifty-two week low of $51.21 and a fifty-two week high of $92.21.

In related news, insider Texas 8-26-22 Trust 2 sold 54,353 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.80, for a total transaction of $4,065,604.40. Following the sale, the insider now owns 379,328 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,373,734.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Margaret C. Egan sold 1,000 shares of Hyatt Hotels stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.66, for a total value of $81,660.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,858 shares in the company, valued at $315,044.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 351,064 shares of company stock worth $26,177,893. Corporate insiders own 22.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in H. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Hyatt Hotels during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators acquired a new position in Hyatt Hotels during the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hyatt Hotels in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its stake in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 31.8% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in shares of Hyatt Hotels in the 2nd quarter valued at about $65,000. 32.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hyatt Hotels Company Profile

Hyatt Hotels Corp. engages in the development and management of resort and hotel chains. It operates through the following segments: Owned and Leased Hotels; Americas Management and Franchising; ASPAC Management and Franchising; and EAME/SW Asia management and Franchising. The Owned and Leased Hotels segment offers hospitality services and hotels.

