Brokerages Set Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP) PT at $27.06

Shares of Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twenty-four brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $27.06.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on HP shares. Bank of America upgraded Helmerich & Payne from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Cowen upped their price objective on Helmerich & Payne from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on Helmerich & Payne in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $30.16 price objective on the stock. Citigroup upgraded Helmerich & Payne from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, upgraded Helmerich & Payne from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $24.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 8th.

Get Helmerich & Payne alerts:

NYSE HP traded up $2.51 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $27.80. The stock had a trading volume of 3,301,658 shares, compared to its average volume of 899,565. The company’s fifty day moving average is $29.34. The stock has a market cap of $3.00 billion, a PE ratio of -9.72 and a beta of 2.28. Helmerich & Payne has a 52-week low of $12.87 and a 52-week high of $36.26. The company has a current ratio of 3.71, a quick ratio of 3.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.57) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.57). Helmerich & Payne had a negative return on equity of 9.21% and a negative net margin of 28.25%. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.34) EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Helmerich & Payne will post -2.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 17th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 16th. Helmerich & Payne’s dividend payout ratio is currently -116.28%.

In related news, insider Todd Willard Benson sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.50, for a total value of $162,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 64,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,087,117.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 4.75% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HP. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 54.7% in the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,143 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 404 shares during the last quarter. Bbva USA acquired a new stake in shares of Helmerich & Payne in the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 257.9% in the 1st quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 1,174 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 846 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in shares of Helmerich & Payne in the 1st quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators acquired a new stake in shares of Helmerich & Payne in the 2nd quarter worth $64,000. 76.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Helmerich & Payne

Founded in 1920, Helmerich & Payne, Inc (H&P) (NYSE: HP) is committed to delivering industry leading levels of drilling productivity and reliability. H&P operates with the highest level of integrity, safety and innovation to deliver superior results for its customers and returns for shareholders.

Featured Story: What are economic reports?

Receive News & Ratings for Helmerich & Payne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Helmerich & Payne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.