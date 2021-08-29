Horan Capital Advisors LLC. Sells 8,393 Shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Horan Capital Advisors LLC. lessened its holdings in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 33.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,657 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 8,393 shares during the quarter. Target makes up 1.8% of Horan Capital Advisors LLC.’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Horan Capital Advisors LLC.’s holdings in Target were worth $4,027,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in TGT. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Target during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Target by 7,200.0% in the first quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 146 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Target in the second quarter worth about $31,000. Holloway Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Target by 166.0% during the 2nd quarter. Holloway Wealth Management LLC now owns 133 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avion Wealth purchased a new position in shares of Target during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. 73.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on TGT shares. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Target from $225.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. MKM Partners raised their price objective on Target from $170.00 to $216.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Argus upped their target price on shares of Target from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Target from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Target from $235.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $252.30.

In other news, insider Don H. Liu sold 13,977 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.20, for a total value of $3,650,792.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider John J. Mulligan sold 80,782 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $247.20, for a total value of $19,969,310.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 111,744 shares of company stock worth $27,956,684. Company insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:TGT traded up $0.22 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $249.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,661,060 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,479,415. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $123.28 billion, a PE ratio of 19.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $252.25. Target Co. has a 12-month low of $143.38 and a 12-month high of $267.06.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The retailer reported $3.64 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.49 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $24.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.03 billion. Target had a net margin of 6.29% and a return on equity of 44.68%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.38 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Target Co. will post 12.78 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.44%. This is a boost from Target’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 17th. Target’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.22%.

Target declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Wednesday, August 18th that authorizes the company to buyback $15.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the retailer to purchase up to 12.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Target

Target Corp. engages in the operation and ownership of general merchandise stores. It offers food assortments including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items. The company was founded by George Draper Dayton in 1902 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

