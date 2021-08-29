Horan Capital Advisors LLC. Trims Stock Holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Horan Capital Advisors LLC. cut its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 6.9% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,054 shares of the company’s stock after selling 152 shares during the quarter. Horan Capital Advisors LLC.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $883,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 224.8% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,412,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,897,172,000 after purchasing an additional 3,054,250 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 61,386,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,420,679,000 after buying an additional 2,420,963 shares during the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF in the 1st quarter worth $616,182,000. Bank of Nova Scotia increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 615.4% during the first quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 1,428,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $568,133,000 after acquiring an additional 1,228,478 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 43.3% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,819,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,519,450,000 after purchasing an additional 1,153,385 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA IVV traded up $3.94 on Friday, hitting $452.19. 4,033,875 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,334,064. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $320.92 and a fifty-two week high of $452.65. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $438.84.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

