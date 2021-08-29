Horan Capital Advisors LLC. Buys 1,892 Shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST)

Horan Capital Advisors LLC. increased its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST) by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 236,504 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,892 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF makes up approximately 5.4% of Horan Capital Advisors LLC.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Horan Capital Advisors LLC.’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $12,000,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ziegler Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 6,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $315,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 13.3% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Insight 2811 Inc. boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Insight 2811 Inc. now owns 48,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,466,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 29,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,484,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BCGM Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. BCGM Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $452,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares during the period.

JPST stock remained flat at $$50.73 during midday trading on Friday. 3,849,198 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $50.72.

