Inter Pipeline Ltd. (OTCMKTS:IPPLF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Inter Pipeline Ltd. (OTCMKTS:IPPLF) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 3,488,600 shares, an increase of 119.6% from the July 29th total of 1,588,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 13,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 268.4 days.

IPPLF has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. CIBC increased their price target on shares of Inter Pipeline from C$20.50 to C$21.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Industrial Alliance Securities downgraded shares of Inter Pipeline from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a C$19.75 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, June 7th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Inter Pipeline from C$19.45 to C$20.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Tudor Pickering reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a C$20.00 target price on shares of Inter Pipeline in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.66.

Get Inter Pipeline alerts:

Shares of Inter Pipeline stock traded up $0.07 on Friday, hitting $15.85. The stock had a trading volume of 1,617 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,882. Inter Pipeline has a one year low of $8.50 and a one year high of $17.25. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $16.09.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 23rd will be issued a $0.3838 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 20th.

Inter Pipeline Company Profile

Inter Pipeline Ltd. engages in the petroleum transportation and storage, and natural gas liquids (NGL) processing businesses in Canada and Europe. The company operates through four segments: Oil Sands Transportation; Conventional Oil Pipelines; NGL Processing; and Bulk Liquid Storage. The Oil Sands Transportation segment transports petroleum products through Cold Lake, Corridor, and Polaris pipeline systems covering approximately 3,300 kilometers of pipeline and 3.8 million barrels of storage capacity; and related blending and handling services.

See Also: How to Invest in Marijuana Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Inter Pipeline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inter Pipeline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.