MPX International Co. (OTCMKTS:MPXOF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

MPX International Co. (OTCMKTS:MPXOF) was the target of a large growth in short interest in August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 19,200 shares, a growth of 113.3% from the July 29th total of 9,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 23,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days.

OTCMKTS:MPXOF remained flat at $$0.07 during midday trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 39,465 shares, compared to its average volume of 86,994. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $0.08. MPX International has a one year low of $0.03 and a one year high of $0.25.

About MPX International

MPX International Corporation, a cannabis company, focuses on the medical and adult-use cannabis markets in Canada and Switzerland. It focuses on producing and distributing three principal types of products, such as cannabis flowers, cannabis extract and related products, and cannabis derivatives under the Strain Rec and Salus Bioharma brands.

