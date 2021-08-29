Jensen Investment Management Inc. Buys 3,410 Shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG)

Jensen Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG) by 50.8% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 10,120 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,410 shares during the period. Jensen Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in The Scotts Miracle-Gro were worth $1,942,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Edgestream Partners L.P. lifted its stake in The Scotts Miracle-Gro by 87.7% in the first quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. now owns 10,775 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,640,000 after buying an additional 5,033 shares during the period. Earnest Partners LLC lifted its stake in The Scotts Miracle-Gro by 2.8% in the first quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 1,439,477 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $352,629,000 after buying an additional 39,471 shares during the period. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in The Scotts Miracle-Gro in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,896,000. Cambria Investment Management L.P. lifted its stake in The Scotts Miracle-Gro by 42.2% in the first quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. now owns 8,863 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,171,000 after buying an additional 2,629 shares during the period. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in The Scotts Miracle-Gro in the first quarter valued at approximately $226,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.13% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SMG traded up $3.34 during trading on Friday, reaching $160.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 313,404 shares, compared to its average volume of 403,099. The company has a market capitalization of $8.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.29 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 2.15. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $175.13. The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company has a 12 month low of $143.08 and a 12 month high of $254.34.

The Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The basic materials company reported $3.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.52 by $0.46. The firm had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. The Scotts Miracle-Gro had a return on equity of 66.94% and a net margin of 11.11%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.80 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company will post 9.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.66 per share. This is an increase from The Scotts Miracle-Gro’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 26th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.64%. The Scotts Miracle-Gro’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.25%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on SMG shares. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on The Scotts Miracle-Gro in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $220.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James lowered their target price on The Scotts Miracle-Gro from $250.00 to $230.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Truist lowered their price target on The Scotts Miracle-Gro from $300.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 12th. UBS Group assumed coverage on The Scotts Miracle-Gro in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $225.00 price target for the company. Finally, Truist Securities lowered their price target on The Scotts Miracle-Gro from $300.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $224.56.

Scotts Miracle-Gro Co engages in the manufacture, marketing, and distribution of systems and accessories for hydroponic gardening. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Consumer, Hawthorne, and Other. The U.S. Consumer segment consists of consumer lawn and garden business. The Hawthorn segment includes indoor, urban, and hydroponic gardening business.

