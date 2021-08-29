Jensen Investment Management Inc. Buys 3,410 Shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG)

Jensen Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG) by 50.8% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 10,120 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,410 shares during the period. Jensen Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in The Scotts Miracle-Gro were worth $1,942,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of SMG. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in The Scotts Miracle-Gro by 17.5% in the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 5,486 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,053,000 after buying an additional 818 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its position in The Scotts Miracle-Gro by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 2,481 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $476,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in The Scotts Miracle-Gro in the 2nd quarter valued at $90,000. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC raised its position in The Scotts Miracle-Gro by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC now owns 2,528 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $485,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in The Scotts Miracle-Gro by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 225,561 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $43,290,000 after buying an additional 12,938 shares during the last quarter. 61.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on The Scotts Miracle-Gro from $240.00 to $198.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on The Scotts Miracle-Gro in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $220.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James reduced their price objective on The Scotts Miracle-Gro from $250.00 to $230.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Truist Securities reduced their price objective on The Scotts Miracle-Gro from $300.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on The Scotts Miracle-Gro in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $225.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $224.56.

Shares of SMG stock traded up $3.34 on Friday, hitting $160.83. 313,404 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 403,099. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90. The company has a market capitalization of $8.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.29 and a beta of 1.14. The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company has a one year low of $143.08 and a one year high of $254.34. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $175.13.

The Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The basic materials company reported $3.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.52 by $0.46. The company had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. The Scotts Miracle-Gro had a return on equity of 66.94% and a net margin of 11.11%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.80 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company will post 9.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 27th will be issued a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 26th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.64%. This is a boost from The Scotts Miracle-Gro’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. The Scotts Miracle-Gro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.25%.

Scotts Miracle-Gro Co engages in the manufacture, marketing, and distribution of systems and accessories for hydroponic gardening. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Consumer, Hawthorne, and Other. The U.S. Consumer segment consists of consumer lawn and garden business. The Hawthorn segment includes indoor, urban, and hydroponic gardening business.

