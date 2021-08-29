Jensen Investment Management Inc. Raises Stock Position in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR)

Jensen Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) by 18.0% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 99,110 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,090 shares during the period. Jensen Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in The Kroger were worth $3,797,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in The Kroger during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in The Kroger by 62.5% during the 2nd quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 780 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Security National Trust Co. grew its holdings in The Kroger by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Security National Trust Co. now owns 800 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in The Kroger during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Meridian Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in The Kroger during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. 78.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, VP Carin L. Fike sold 1,145 shares of The Kroger stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.30, for a total value of $43,853.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Calvin J. Kaufman sold 14,425 shares of The Kroger stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.51, for a total transaction of $569,931.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 272,963 shares in the company, valued at $10,784,768.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on KR. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of The Kroger from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price target on shares of The Kroger from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. MKM Partners raised their price target on shares of The Kroger from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of The Kroger from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of The Kroger from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.44.

Shares of KR stock traded up $0.32 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $45.49. 3,701,278 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,867,282. The Kroger Co. has a 12 month low of $30.35 and a 12 month high of $47.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.38. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.82.

The Kroger (NYSE:KR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 16th. The company reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $41.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.87 billion. The Kroger had a net margin of 1.14% and a return on equity of 27.82%. The Kroger’s revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.22 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that The Kroger Co. will post 3.08 EPS for the current year.

The Kroger declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Thursday, June 17th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to purchase up to 3.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.85%. This is a boost from The Kroger’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The Kroger’s payout ratio is currently 24.21%.

The Kroger Company Profile

The Kroger Co engages in the operation of supermarkets and multi-department stores. Its brands include Big K, Check This Out…, Heritage Farm, Simple Truth, and Simple Truth Organic. The company was founded by Barney Kroger in 1883 and is headquartered in Cincinnati, OH.

