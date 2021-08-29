Jensen Investment Management Inc. Has $5.56 Million Stock Position in Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH)

Jensen Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 20,170 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 1,160 shares during the quarter. Jensen Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Laboratory Co. of America were worth $5,564,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 1,250.0% during the first quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 108 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America during the second quarter valued at $31,000. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 101.3% during the first quarter. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. now owns 157 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the period. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America during the first quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Lee Financial Co bought a new position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America during the second quarter valued at $57,000. 82.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Laboratory Co. of America stock traded down $1.11 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $300.52. 347,325 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 670,784. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 1.98. Laboratory Co. of America Holdings has a fifty-two week low of $171.18 and a fifty-two week high of $307.53. The company has a market cap of $28.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.04. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $287.21.

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The medical research company reported $6.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.64 by $0.49. Laboratory Co. of America had a net margin of 17.57% and a return on equity of 35.18%. On average, analysts forecast that Laboratory Co. of America Holdings will post 23.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on LH shares. Argus lifted their price objective on Laboratory Co. of America from $270.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Truist Securities lifted their price target on Laboratory Co. of America from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Robert W. Baird set a $276.78 price objective on shares of Laboratory Co. of America and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Laboratory Co. of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $290.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Truist increased their price target on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $310.07.

In other Laboratory Co. of America news, EVP Der Vaart Sandra D. Van sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.56, for a total transaction of $1,199,520.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,737 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,595,494.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings operates as a life sciences company, which engages in the provision of vital information to help health professionals make clear and confident decisions. It operates through the Drug Development and Diagnostics segments. The Drug Development segment consists of lead optimization, preclinical safety assessment, analytical services, clinical trials, central laboratories, biomarkers, and companion diagnostics, market access, and technology solutions.

