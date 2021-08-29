-$0.21 EPS Expected for Processa Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCSA) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that Processa Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCSA) will report ($0.21) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Processa Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. Processa Pharmaceuticals reported earnings per share of ($0.55) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 61.8%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Processa Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of ($0.78) per share for the current year. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($0.97) per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Processa Pharmaceuticals.

Processa Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PCSA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.05).

Separately, Oppenheimer began coverage on Processa Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company.

In other Processa Pharmaceuticals news, CEO David Young purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $7.67 per share, with a total value of $76,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 345,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,647,607.30. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders have purchased 13,000 shares of company stock valued at $97,570 over the last ninety days. 25.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PCSA. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Processa Pharmaceuticals by 136.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 373,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,056,000 after buying an additional 215,532 shares during the last quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Processa Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth $942,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Processa Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth $303,000. Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Processa Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth $218,000. Finally, State Street Corp purchased a new stake in Processa Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth $136,000. 7.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of PCSA traded up $0.01 on Friday, reaching $6.05. 70,883 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 76,764. The firm has a market capitalization of $94.41 million, a PE ratio of -2.34 and a beta of 0.32. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $6.80. Processa Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $3.40 and a 52-week high of $14.24.

Processa Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Processa Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of drug products for the treatment of serious medical conditions. Its lead product candidate is PCS499, which is intended for the treatment of Necrobiosis Lipoidica. The company was founded by David Young, Patrick Lin, Sian E.

