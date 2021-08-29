$406.45 Million in Sales Expected for Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC) to report sales of $406.45 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have made estimates for Wintrust Financial’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $413.00 million and the lowest is $403.00 million. Wintrust Financial posted sales of $426.53 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 4.7%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th.

On average, analysts expect that Wintrust Financial will report full-year sales of $1.66 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.64 billion to $1.67 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $1.63 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.61 billion to $1.65 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Wintrust Financial.

Get Wintrust Financial alerts:

Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, July 18th. The bank reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $408.96 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $423.10 million. Wintrust Financial had a net margin of 24.71% and a return on equity of 12.34%. Wintrust Financial’s quarterly revenue was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.34 EPS.

Several research analysts have weighed in on WTFC shares. Wedbush lowered their price target on shares of Wintrust Financial from $95.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Truist Securities raised shares of Wintrust Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $67.00 to $92.00 in a report on Friday, May 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Wintrust Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Truist raised shares of Wintrust Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $67.00 to $92.00 in a report on Friday, May 21st. Finally, Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Wintrust Financial from $96.00 to $91.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Wintrust Financial has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $80.78.

Wintrust Financial stock traded up $2.15 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $75.19. The company had a trading volume of 218,501 shares, compared to its average volume of 363,341. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.97, a PEG ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Wintrust Financial has a one year low of $37.28 and a one year high of $87.85. The business’s 50-day moving average is $73.59.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 5th were given a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 4th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.65%. Wintrust Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 26.50%.

In related news, CFO David L. Stoehr sold 3,590 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.95, for a total transaction of $294,200.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Wintrust Financial by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,530,501 shares of the bank’s stock worth $419,212,000 after acquiring an additional 314,026 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Wintrust Financial by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,289,969 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $400,080,000 after purchasing an additional 98,116 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Wintrust Financial by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,844,577 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $215,135,000 after purchasing an additional 214,006 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Wintrust Financial by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,581,544 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $157,707,000 after purchasing an additional 22,989 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in Wintrust Financial by 13.2% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,671,610 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $126,708,000 after purchasing an additional 195,175 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.45% of the company’s stock.

Wintrust Financial Company Profile

Wintrust Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Specialty Finance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banking segment provides community-oriented, personal and commercial banking services to customers located in its market area.

See Also: What is Put Option Volume?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Wintrust Financial (WTFC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Wintrust Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wintrust Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.