Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Varex Imaging Co. (NASDAQ:VREX) Will Post Earnings of $0.38 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Varex Imaging Co. (NASDAQ:VREX) will post earnings of $0.38 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Varex Imaging’s earnings. Varex Imaging posted earnings of ($0.04) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1,050%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th.

On average, analysts expect that Varex Imaging will report full year earnings of $1.22 per share for the current financial year. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $1.23 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Varex Imaging.

Varex Imaging (NASDAQ:VREX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.13. Varex Imaging had a negative net margin of 2.22% and a positive return on equity of 6.75%. The business had revenue of $211.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $205.15 million.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC acquired a new stake in Varex Imaging during the 2nd quarter worth about $117,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Varex Imaging by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 5,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,000 after acquiring an additional 351 shares in the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new position in Varex Imaging during the 2nd quarter valued at about $159,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Varex Imaging by 26.2% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,000 after acquiring an additional 1,352 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Varex Imaging by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,000 after acquiring an additional 592 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.32% of the company’s stock.

Varex Imaging stock traded up $0.89 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $28.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 213,108 shares, compared to its average volume of 293,770. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 3.01 and a quick ratio of 1.70. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.25. Varex Imaging has a 12 month low of $10.36 and a 12 month high of $29.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -63.55, a PEG ratio of 4.52 and a beta of 0.97.

Varex Imaging Company Profile

Varex Imaging Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of imaging components. It operates through the Medical and Industrial segments. The Medical segment delivers and services x-ray imaging components, including X-ray tubes, digital detectors, high voltage connectors, image-processing software and workstations, and three-dimensional reconstruction software.

