The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) Holdings Decreased by Jensen Investment Management Inc.

Jensen Investment Management Inc. trimmed its position in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) by 1.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,443,976 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 33,087 shares during the quarter. The TJX Companies makes up approximately 1.8% of Jensen Investment Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest position. Jensen Investment Management Inc. owned 0.29% of The TJX Companies worth $232,193,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. bought a new position in The TJX Companies during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Leelyn Smith LLC bought a new position in shares of The TJX Companies in the first quarter worth $43,000. Concord Wealth Partners grew its stake in shares of The TJX Companies by 57.6% in the first quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 758 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. Pflug Koory LLC bought a new position in shares of The TJX Companies in the second quarter worth $52,000. Finally, WD Rutherford LLC grew its stake in shares of The TJX Companies by 28.0% in the second quarter. WD Rutherford LLC now owns 800 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE TJX traded down $0.20 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $73.64. The stock had a trading volume of 5,087,164 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,414,505. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $69.09. The stock has a market cap of $88.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.98. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $50.06 and a fifty-two week high of $76.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.33.

The TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $12.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.98 billion. The TJX Companies had a return on equity of 49.70% and a net margin of 5.81%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 81.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.18) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TJX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on The TJX Companies from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price objective on The TJX Companies from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Barclays upped their target price on The TJX Companies from $82.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on The TJX Companies from $77.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on The TJX Companies from $76.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The TJX Companies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $78.75.

In other The TJX Companies news, CFO Scott Goldenberg sold 39,643 shares of The TJX Companies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.98, for a total transaction of $2,893,146.14. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 145,897 shares in the company, valued at $10,647,563.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Carol Meyrowitz sold 72,546 shares of The TJX Companies stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.07, for a total value of $5,373,482.22. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 261,875 shares in the company, valued at $19,397,081.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.19% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The TJX Cos., Inc engages in the retail of off-price apparel and home fashion products. It operates through the following segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The Marmaxx segment sells family apparel including apparel, home fashions, and other merchandise. The HomeGoods segment offers assortment of home fashions, including furniture, rugs, lighting, soft home, decorative accessories, tabletop and cookware as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments.

