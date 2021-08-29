Rhumbline Advisers Decreases Stock Holdings in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Rhumbline Advisers reduced its holdings in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,389,939 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 296,304 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Oracle were worth $263,873,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bingham Osborn & Scarborough LLC lifted its stake in Oracle by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bingham Osborn & Scarborough LLC now owns 7,099 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $553,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. lifted its stake in Oracle by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. now owns 3,741 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $291,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Keebeck Alpha LP lifted its stake in Oracle by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Keebeck Alpha LP now owns 6,301 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $442,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in Oracle by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC now owns 16,045 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,249,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC lifted its stake in Oracle by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 3,266 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $229,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 41.87% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on ORCL. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Oracle in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Oracle from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Oracle from $79.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. upped their price objective on Oracle from $69.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Oracle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $83.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $76.38.

NYSE ORCL traded up $0.63 on Friday, reaching $89.35. The stock had a trading volume of 5,426,758 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,832,616. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.77, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a current ratio of 2.30. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $86.34. Oracle Co. has a 1-year low of $54.87 and a 1-year high of $91.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $249.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.80.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 14th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.23. Oracle had a return on equity of 146.83% and a net margin of 33.96%. The firm had revenue of $11.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.04 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.20 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Oracle Co. will post 4.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 15th were issued a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 14th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is 30.77%.

In other news, Director Michael J. Boskin sold 37,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.66, for a total transaction of $2,874,750.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 115,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,866,648.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Naomi O. Seligman sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.88, for a total value of $3,075,800.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 71,724 shares in the company, valued at $6,303,105.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 385,000 shares of company stock worth $30,231,050. Insiders own 39.10% of the company’s stock.

Oracle Corp. engages in the provision of products and services that address all aspects of corporate information technology environments. It operates through the following business segments: Cloud and License, Hardware, and Services. The Cloud and License segment markets, sells, and delivers applications, platform, and infrastructure technologies.

