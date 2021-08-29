Short Interest in Rémy Cointreau SA (OTCMKTS:REMYY) Declines By 64.7%

Rémy Cointreau SA (OTCMKTS:REMYY) was the target of a large decline in short interest in August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 4,200 shares, a decline of 64.7% from the July 29th total of 11,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 21,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

REMYY has been the topic of several research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of Rémy Cointreau from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 14th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Rémy Cointreau in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Rémy Cointreau in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Rémy Cointreau from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Rémy Cointreau in a report on Friday, June 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.15.

Get Rémy Cointreau alerts:

Rémy Cointreau stock traded down $0.19 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $19.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,155 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,961. Rémy Cointreau has a one year low of $16.28 and a one year high of $22.57. The company has a current ratio of 2.59, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.97. The company has a market capitalization of $9.77 billion, a PE ratio of 58.58 and a beta of 0.21.

Rémy Cointreau SA engages in the manufacture and sale of cognac, liqueurs, and spirits. Its products include rum, brandy, scotches, and whiskies. It distributes its products under the following brands: Rémy Martin, Mount Gay, Saint Rémy, Metaxa, Cointreau, Passoa, Bruichladdich, Port Charlotte, and Octopus.

Further Reading: Stop Order Uses For Individual Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Rémy Cointreau Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rémy Cointreau and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.