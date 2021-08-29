Short Interest in Standard Bank Group Limited (OTCMKTS:SGBLY) Decreases By 65.7%

Standard Bank Group Limited (OTCMKTS:SGBLY) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 16,400 shares, a decline of 65.7% from the July 29th total of 47,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 26,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.

OTCMKTS:SGBLY traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $9.95. 10,825 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,722. Standard Bank Group has a twelve month low of $5.73 and a twelve month high of $10.34. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $8.93.

About Standard Bank Group

Standard Bank Group Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the business of providing banking and financial services. The firm offers transactional banking, saving, borrowing, lending, investment, insurance, risk management, wealth management, and advisory services. It operates through the following business units: Personal and Business Banking, Corporate and Investment Banking, Central and Other; Banking Activities, Other Banking Interest, and Liberty.

