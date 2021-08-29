Rockbridge Investment Management LCC Acquires 202 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Rockbridge Investment Management LCC boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,172 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the period. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $820,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Red Door Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the first quarter worth about $41,000. HWG Holdings LP bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the first quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 300.8% in the first quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 489 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 367 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA IWD traded up $1.40 during trading on Friday, reaching $163.60. The company had a trading volume of 1,681,749 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,748,375. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 52 week low of $113.57 and a 52 week high of $163.81. The business’s 50 day moving average is $159.90.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

