iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ) Shares Acquired by Rockbridge Investment Management LCC

Rockbridge Investment Management LCC increased its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ) by 22.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,910 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,380 shares during the period. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC’s holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF were worth $1,360,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 5.9% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,690,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $478,093,000 after buying an additional 262,462 shares in the last quarter. Factorial Partners LLC raised its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 11,198.8% in the first quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 2,395,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,500,000 after buying an additional 2,374,155 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 2.0% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,904,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,099,000 after buying an additional 37,515 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 4.6% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,265,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,318,000 after buying an additional 55,667 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 21.2% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 920,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,538,000 after buying an additional 161,062 shares in the last quarter.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF stock traded up $2.21 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $108.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 162,185 shares, compared to its average volume of 428,301. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $64.04 and a fifty-two week high of $111.27. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $105.11.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Value Index (the Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

