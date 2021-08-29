Analysts Anticipate Sutro Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRO) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $8.85 Million

Equities research analysts forecast that Sutro Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRO) will announce $8.85 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Sutro Biopharma’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $2.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $15.99 million. Sutro Biopharma posted sales of $17.82 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 50.3%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Sutro Biopharma will report full year sales of $62.55 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $46.71 million to $84.94 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $38.44 million, with estimates ranging from $8.00 million to $66.37 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Sutro Biopharma.

Sutro Biopharma (NASDAQ:STRO) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $28.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.80 million. Sutro Biopharma had a negative return on equity of 32.92% and a negative net margin of 114.69%.

STRO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. TheStreet lowered Sutro Biopharma from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 price objective on shares of Sutro Biopharma in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on Sutro Biopharma in a report on Friday, June 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Sutro Biopharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.86.

Sutro Biopharma stock traded up $1.16 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $21.77. 279,924 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 447,373. The company has a market cap of $1.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.96 and a beta of 0.72. Sutro Biopharma has a fifty-two week low of $9.15 and a fifty-two week high of $28.30. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 10.63 and a quick ratio of 10.63.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Woodline Partners LP lifted its position in shares of Sutro Biopharma by 1.6% in the second quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 219,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,081,000 after acquiring an additional 3,537 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Sutro Biopharma by 14.8% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 336,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,252,000 after acquiring an additional 43,257 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its position in shares of Sutro Biopharma by 133,577.8% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 12,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,000 after acquiring an additional 12,022 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Sutro Biopharma by 25.5% in the second quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 16,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,000 after acquiring an additional 3,340 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sutro Biopharma in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,142,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.35% of the company’s stock.

About Sutro Biopharma

Sutro Biopharma Inc engages in the drug discovery, development and manufacture of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on the next generation cancer and autoimmune therapeutics. The company was founded by James R. Swartz and Sutanto Widjaja on April 21, 2003 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, CA.

