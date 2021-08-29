Analysts Anticipate PRA Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAA) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $256.85 Million

Equities research analysts forecast that PRA Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAA) will report $256.85 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for PRA Group’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $271.70 million and the lowest is $246.85 million. PRA Group posted sales of $267.86 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 4.1%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that PRA Group will report full year sales of $1.08 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.06 billion to $1.10 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $1.01 billion, with estimates ranging from $919.97 million to $1.05 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow PRA Group.

PRA Group (NASDAQ:PRAA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The business services provider reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.46. PRA Group had a return on equity of 13.52% and a net margin of 16.72%.

In related news, Chairman Steven D. Fredrickson sold 20,000 shares of PRA Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.68, for a total value of $813,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Peter M. Graham sold 6,500 shares of PRA Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.15, for a total value of $260,975.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 54,431 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,185,404.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.83% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Jefferies Group LLC purchased a new position in PRA Group in the second quarter valued at about $1,262,000. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PRA Group during the second quarter worth about $231,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of PRA Group by 8.6% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 159,943 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,153,000 after acquiring an additional 12,661 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its stake in shares of PRA Group by 94,976.9% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 12,360 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $475,000 after acquiring an additional 12,347 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of PRA Group by 7.6% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,256,578 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $125,281,000 after acquiring an additional 230,614 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PRAA stock traded up $1.28 on Tuesday, hitting $41.91. The stock had a trading volume of 293,955 shares, compared to its average volume of 248,109. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $39.05. The company has a market capitalization of $1.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.32 and a beta of 1.39. PRA Group has a one year low of $32.78 and a one year high of $47.35.

PRA Group Company Profile

PRA Group, Inc engages in the purchase, collection and management of portfolios of nonperforming loans. The firm purchase portfolios of nonperforming loans at a discount in two broad categories: Core and Insolvency. It also provides fee-based services on class action claims recoveries and by servicing consumer bankruptcy accounts in the United States.

