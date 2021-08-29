Rockbridge Investment Management LCC Decreases Stock Holdings in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Rockbridge Investment Management LCC decreased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) by 1.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,730 shares of the company’s stock after selling 343 shares during the period. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $2,437,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in VTV. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 23,639,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,107,611,000 after buying an additional 1,521,766 shares in the last quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth $191,669,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 33.6% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 5,655,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $743,147,000 after acquiring an additional 1,420,797 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 2,472.2% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,463,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,348,000 after acquiring an additional 1,406,286 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Weitzel Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 6,852.5% in the 2nd quarter. Weitzel Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,317,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,535,000 after acquiring an additional 1,298,689 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VTV traded up $1.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $142.24. 1,445,455 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,846,168. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $139.02. Vanguard Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $100.68 and a fifty-two week high of $142.54.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

