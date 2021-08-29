Allred Capital Management LLC Has $528,000 Position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG)

Allred Capital Management LLC reduced its holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 3,770 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 110 shares during the quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. were worth $528,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. ING Groep NV grew its position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 0.5% in the first quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 12,827 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,600,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 0.9% in the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 8,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,191,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 0.6% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 13,074 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,831,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 2.9% in the second quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 2,678 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $375,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 18.9% in the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 478 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. 76.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on AJG. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $148.00 to $159.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $147.00 to $143.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Atlantic Securities began coverage on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $175.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $140.22 price objective (down previously from $160.00) on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $170.00 to $160.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $148.33.

Shares of AJG traded up $1.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $143.76. The stock had a trading volume of 874,691 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,033,097. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a 52 week low of $100.32 and a 52 week high of $154.03. The company’s 50-day moving average is $140.60. The company has a market cap of $29.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.69.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.10. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a net margin of 11.70% and a return on equity of 15.11%. Equities analysts forecast that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post 5.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 17th. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd will be given a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.68%.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. declared that its board has initiated a share buyback program on Thursday, July 29th that permits the company to buyback $1.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to reacquire up to 5.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co engages in the provision of insurance brokerage, consulting, and third party claims settlement and administration services to both domestic and international entities. It operates through the following business segments: Brokerage, Risk Management and Corporate. The Brokerage segment comprises of retail and wholesale insurance brokerage operations.

