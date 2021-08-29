Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) Shares Purchased by Rockbridge Investment Management LCC

Rockbridge Investment Management LCC boosted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) by 11.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,362 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,964 shares during the period. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF makes up approximately 0.8% of Rockbridge Investment Management LCC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $4,596,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Howard Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 2.7% in the second quarter. Howard Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $391,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. First Personal Financial Services boosted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 20.5% in the 2nd quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 253 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Investors Financial Group LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Investors Financial Group LLC now owns 2,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $521,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Delta Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Delta Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $991,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sightline Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Sightline Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 15,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,546,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF stock traded up $2.85 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $247.86. The company had a trading volume of 497,916 shares, compared to its average volume of 648,936. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $168.17 and a 12-month high of $248.30. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $239.59.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

