Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Stepan (NYSE:SCL) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $564.83 Million

Brokerages forecast that Stepan (NYSE:SCL) will report sales of $564.83 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Stepan’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $529.00 million and the highest is $612.30 million. Stepan posted sales of $464.48 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 21.6%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th.

On average, analysts expect that Stepan will report full year sales of $2.23 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.13 billion to $2.33 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $2.29 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.22 billion to $2.34 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Stepan.

Stepan (NYSE:SCL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The basic materials company reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.84 by ($0.03). Stepan had a return on equity of 15.48% and a net margin of 7.04%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Stepan from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Stepan by 74.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 100,511 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $12,090,000 after purchasing an additional 42,789 shares during the period. Walleye Trading LLC acquired a new position in Stepan during the second quarter worth $394,000. Zacks Investment Management acquired a new position in Stepan during the second quarter worth $476,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its holdings in Stepan by 103,083.3% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 6,191 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $745,000 after buying an additional 6,185 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Stepan by 233.0% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 20,258 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,436,000 after buying an additional 14,174 shares during the last quarter. 71.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Stepan stock traded up $2.06 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $117.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 102,896 shares, compared to its average volume of 73,665. The stock has a market cap of $2.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.54 and a beta of 0.69. Stepan has a 12 month low of $105.96 and a 12 month high of $139.30. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $118.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.18.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.305 per share. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 30th. Stepan’s payout ratio is 21.48%.

Stepan Company Profile

Stepan Co engages in the manufacture and sale of specialty and intermediate chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Surfactants, Polymers, and Specialty Products. The Surfactants segment offers a range of surfactant chemicals such as anionic, cationic, nonionic, and amphoteric surfactants.

