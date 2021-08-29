Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Stepan (NYSE:SCL) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $564.83 Million

Brokerages forecast that Stepan (NYSE:SCL) will report sales of $564.83 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Stepan’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $529.00 million and the highest is $612.30 million. Stepan posted sales of $464.48 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 21.6%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th.
On average, analysts expect that Stepan will report full year sales of $2.23 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.13 billion to $2.33 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $2.29 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.22 billion to $2.34 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Stepan.
Stepan (NYSE:SCL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The basic materials company reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.84 by ($0.03). Stepan had a return on equity of 15.48% and a net margin of 7.04%.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Stepan by 74.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 100,511 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $12,090,000 after purchasing an additional 42,789 shares during the period. Walleye Trading LLC acquired a new position in Stepan during the second quarter worth $394,000. Zacks Investment Management acquired a new position in Stepan during the second quarter worth $476,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its holdings in Stepan by 103,083.3% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 6,191 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $745,000 after buying an additional 6,185 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Stepan by 233.0% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 20,258 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,436,000 after buying an additional 14,174 shares during the last quarter. 71.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Stepan stock traded up $2.06 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $117.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 102,896 shares, compared to its average volume of 73,665. The stock has a market cap of $2.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.54 and a beta of 0.69. Stepan has a 12 month low of $105.96 and a 12 month high of $139.30. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $118.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.18.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.305 per share. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 30th. Stepan’s payout ratio is 21.48%.
Stepan Company Profile
Stepan Co engages in the manufacture and sale of specialty and intermediate chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Surfactants, Polymers, and Specialty Products. The Surfactants segment offers a range of surfactant chemicals such as anionic, cationic, nonionic, and amphoteric surfactants.
