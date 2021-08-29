$0.80 Earnings Per Share Expected for Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SRC) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SRC) will post earnings per share of $0.80 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for Spirit Realty Capital’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.78 to $0.83. Spirit Realty Capital reported earnings of $0.72 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11.1%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, November 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Spirit Realty Capital will report full year earnings of $3.14 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.05 to $3.29. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $3.33 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.23 to $3.49. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Spirit Realty Capital.

Get Spirit Realty Capital alerts:

Spirit Realty Capital (NYSE:SRC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74. Spirit Realty Capital had a return on equity of 3.84% and a net margin of 23.87%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SRC. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Spirit Realty Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. TheStreet upgraded Spirit Realty Capital from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Truist Securities increased their target price on Spirit Realty Capital from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. Raymond James increased their target price on Spirit Realty Capital from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Truist increased their target price on Spirit Realty Capital from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Spirit Realty Capital has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.46.

SRC stock traded up $0.61 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $51.02. 651,377 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 804,321. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.28. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $49.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. Spirit Realty Capital has a 12-month low of $29.40 and a 12-month high of $51.95.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a $0.638 dividend. This represents a $2.55 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.00%. This is a positive change from Spirit Realty Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. Spirit Realty Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 84.75%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Spirit Realty Capital by 49.1% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 680 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in Spirit Realty Capital by 19.2% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,412 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Spirit Realty Capital by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 10,150 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $431,000 after buying an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in shares of Spirit Realty Capital by 8.1% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 5,124 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $218,000 after buying an additional 383 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Spirit Realty Capital by 4.5% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 9,596 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $459,000 after buying an additional 413 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.98% of the company’s stock.

Spirit Realty Capital Company Profile

Spirit Realty Capital, Inc (NYSE: SRC) is a premier net-lease REIT that primarily invests in single-tenant, operationally essential real estate assets, subject to long-term leases. As of September 30, 2020, our diverse portfolio of 1,778 owned properties, with an aggregate leasable area of 37.2 million square feet in 48 states, included retail, industrial and office buildings leased to 296 tenants across 28 retail industries.

Read More: What is a Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT)?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Spirit Realty Capital (SRC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Spirit Realty Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spirit Realty Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.