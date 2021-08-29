Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. (NYSE:MSGE) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. (NYSE:MSGE) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $92.75.

Several research firms have issued reports on MSGE. Wolfe Research lowered Madison Square Garden Entertainment from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $96.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Madison Square Garden Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fernwood Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Madison Square Garden Entertainment by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Fernwood Investment Management LLC now owns 16,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,316,000 after buying an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank lifted its position in Madison Square Garden Entertainment by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 4,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $358,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lifted its position in Madison Square Garden Entertainment by 29.2% during the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in Madison Square Garden Entertainment by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 4,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $403,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the period. Finally, Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC lifted its position in Madison Square Garden Entertainment by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MSGE traded up $3.41 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $79.07. The stock had a trading volume of 531,241 shares, compared to its average volume of 465,804. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $74.98. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 3.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Madison Square Garden Entertainment has a twelve month low of $60.26 and a twelve month high of $121.42.

Madison Square Garden Entertainment (NYSE:MSGE) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, August 22nd. The company reported ($4.87) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.06) by ($1.81). The firm had revenue of $99.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.76 million. Madison Square Garden Entertainment had a negative net margin of 228.43% and a negative return on equity of 14.98%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1008.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $5.26 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Madison Square Garden Entertainment will post -0.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Madison Square Garden Entertainment Company Profile

Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. engages in the entertainment business. It produces, presents, or hosts various live entertainment events, including concerts, family shows, and special events, as well as sporting events, such as professional boxing, college basketball, professional bull riding, mixed martial arts, and esports in its venues, including New York's Madison Square Garden, Hulu Theater at Madison Square Garden, Radio City Music Hall and Beacon Theatre, and The Chicago Theatre.

