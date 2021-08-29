Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT) Shares Sold by Allred Capital Management LLC

Allred Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT) by 3.3% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,301 shares of the company’s stock after selling 112 shares during the period. Allred Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Trane Technologies were worth $607,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Manchester Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Trane Technologies by 310.5% during the first quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 156 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Trane Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its position in shares of Trane Technologies by 265.3% during the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 179 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Trane Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Trane Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Institutional investors own 71.57% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:TT traded down $0.46 on Friday, reaching $198.78. The stock had a trading volume of 920,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,107,230. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $192.62. The company has a market cap of $47.23 billion, a PE ratio of 35.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.92. Trane Technologies plc has a 12-month low of $115.28 and a 12-month high of $207.06.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $3.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.74 billion. Trane Technologies had a net margin of 9.95% and a return on equity of 21.64%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.27 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Trane Technologies plc will post 6.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.19%. Trane Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.91%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Trane Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $160.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, August 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays lifted their price objective on Trane Technologies from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Trane Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $206.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Trane Technologies from $196.00 to $214.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Trane Technologies from $187.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Trane Technologies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $186.15.

In other Trane Technologies news, EVP Raymond D. Pittard sold 4,256 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.06, for a total value of $851,455.36. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 82,954 shares in the company, valued at $16,595,777.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael W. Lamach sold 213,420 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.00, for a total transaction of $39,269,280.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 224,525 shares of company stock worth $41,382,869. 0.74% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Trane Technologies Plc engages in the provision of products, services, and solutions to enhance the quality, energy, and comfort of air in homes and buildings, transport and protect food and perishables and increase industrial productivity and efficiency. It operates through the following segments: Americas, EMEA, and Asia Pacific.

