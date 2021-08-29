Allred Capital Management LLC Lowers Position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Allred Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,923 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 220 shares during the quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $852,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Horan Securities Inc. increased its holdings in PayPal by 263.6% in the 2nd quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 720 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $210,000 after acquiring an additional 522 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in PayPal by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 857,614 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $249,976,000 after acquiring an additional 12,787 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its holdings in PayPal by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 867,081 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $253,387,000 after acquiring an additional 39,751 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in PayPal by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 287,881 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $83,912,000 after acquiring an additional 20,898 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Intrust Bank NA increased its holdings in PayPal by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 10,822 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,155,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. 74.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on PYPL shares. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of PayPal in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on PayPal from $337.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and issued a $375.00 target price on shares of PayPal in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on PayPal from $310.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price objective on PayPal from $322.00 to $342.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-three have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $317.74.

In related news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $267.77, for a total transaction of $2,677,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 258,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $69,205,156.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, EVP Mark Britto sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.15, for a total value of $2,512,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 122,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,219,044.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 51,314 shares of company stock valued at $14,141,623. 0.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ PYPL traded up $4.71 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $278.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,916,952 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,633,810. The company has a market cap of $327.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.89, a PEG ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $287.01. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $171.63 and a 52 week high of $310.16.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The credit services provider reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $6.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.32 billion. PayPal had a return on equity of 20.07% and a net margin of 20.42%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.07 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platform for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. The firm manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

