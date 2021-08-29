QuoteMedia, Inc. (OTCMKTS:QMCI) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

QuoteMedia, Inc. (OTCMKTS:QMCI) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a drop of 66.7% from the July 29th total of 900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 69,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded QuoteMedia from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd.

OTCMKTS:QMCI traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $0.18. 156,081 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 103,253. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.83 million, a PE ratio of -17.50 and a beta of 1.76. QuoteMedia has a 1 year low of $0.05 and a 1 year high of $0.40.

QuoteMedia, Inc engages in the provision of financial data, news feeds, market research information, and financial software solutions to online brokerages, clearing firms, banks, financial service companies, media portals, and public corporations. It operates through the following product lines: Interactive Content and Data Applications, Data Feed Services, and Portfolio Management Systems.

