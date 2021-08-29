Alumina Limited (OTCMKTS:AWCMY) Short Interest Down 66.7% in August

Alumina Limited (OTCMKTS:AWCMY) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 66.7% from the July 29th total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 6,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

AWCMY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup downgraded shares of Alumina from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Alumina from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:AWCMY traded up $0.16 on Friday, hitting $5.00. The company had a trading volume of 14,156 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,012. Alumina has a 1-year low of $3.83 and a 1-year high of $5.97. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $4.84.

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be issued a $0.131 dividend. This is an increase from Alumina’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd.

About Alumina

Alumina Ltd. engages in the business of bauxite mining and alumina refining. It also focuses on investing in selected aluminium smelting operations. The company was founded on December 11, 2002 and is headquartered in Melbourne, Australia.

