Kungsleden AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:KGSDF) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Kungsleden AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:KGSDF) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a decline of 68.2% from the July 29th total of 2,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 7.0 days.

Separately, Nordea Equity Research downgraded Kungsleden AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th.

Get Kungsleden AB (publ) alerts:

KGSDF stock remained flat at $$13.25 during mid-day trading on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.25. Kungsleden AB has a 12 month low of $11.83 and a 12 month high of $13.25.

Kungsleden are people that create places and experiences for people. By developing and managing attractive and sustainable places, we offer people better and more inspiring work experience. We are a long-term property owner focused on commercial properties in Sweden's growth regions. As of 30 September 2020, we owned 211 properties with total value of SEK 39,872 million.

Featured Article: What does a dividend yield signify to investors?



Receive News & Ratings for Kungsleden AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kungsleden AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.