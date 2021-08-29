Kungsleden AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:KGSDF) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Posted by on Aug 29th, 2021

Kungsleden AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:KGSDF) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a decline of 68.2% from the July 29th total of 2,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 7.0 days.

Separately, Nordea Equity Research downgraded Kungsleden AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th.

KGSDF stock remained flat at $$13.25 during mid-day trading on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.25. Kungsleden AB has a 12 month low of $11.83 and a 12 month high of $13.25.

About Kungsleden AB (publ)

Kungsleden are people that create places and experiences for people. By developing and managing attractive and sustainable places, we offer people better and more inspiring work experience. We are a long-term property owner focused on commercial properties in Sweden's growth regions. As of 30 September 2020, we owned 211 properties with total value of SEK 39,872 million.

Featured Article: What does a dividend yield signify to investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Kungsleden AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kungsleden AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.