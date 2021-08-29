Texas Yale Capital Corp. Has $726,000 Stake in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Texas Yale Capital Corp. raised its stake in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 3.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,335 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Texas Yale Capital Corp.’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $726,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CAT. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Caterpillar in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Caterpillar in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 51.0% in the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 145 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 105.5% in the 1st quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. now owns 150 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Caterpillar in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.79% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Joseph E. Creed sold 7,699 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.12, for a total value of $1,887,178.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director David Maclennan purchased 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $206.20 per share, with a total value of $103,100.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $270.00 price objective on shares of Caterpillar in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Caterpillar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $226.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $230.00 to $252.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $264.00 target price on shares of Caterpillar in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $268.00 to $256.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Caterpillar currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $233.80.

NYSE CAT traded up $1.59 during trading on Friday, hitting $212.83. 2,511,382 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,551,008. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $212.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.56. Caterpillar Inc. has a 12-month low of $140.91 and a 12-month high of $246.69. The firm has a market cap of $116.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.91.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported $2.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.22. Caterpillar had a net margin of 9.57% and a return on equity of 30.80%. The business had revenue of $12.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.53 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.03 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 28.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Caterpillar Inc. will post 10.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 20th were given a dividend of $1.11 per share. This represents a $4.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.09%. This is a positive change from Caterpillar’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 19th. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio is presently 67.68%.

Caterpillar Company Profile

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

