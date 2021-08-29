Allred Capital Management LLC Has $1.61 Million Position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Allred Capital Management LLC raised its position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 2.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,346 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 356 shares during the quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $1,607,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Horan Securities Inc. increased its position in Chevron by 196.0% during the second quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 296 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the period. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chevron during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Newton One Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Chevron during the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Chevron in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Lake Point Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Chevron in the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.29% of the company’s stock.

Get Chevron alerts:

Several equities analysts have weighed in on CVX shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $118.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Chevron in a research report on Monday, July 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $123.00 price objective for the company. Redburn Partners upgraded shares of Chevron from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Chevron from $126.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Chevron from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Chevron currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $118.70.

NYSE:CVX traded up $1.42 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $98.64. 10,281,177 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,582,186. The company has a market cap of $190.76 billion, a PE ratio of 52.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.33. Chevron Co. has a one year low of $65.16 and a one year high of $113.11. The business’s fifty day moving average is $101.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.12. Chevron had a return on equity of 3.89% and a net margin of 3.01%. The company had revenue of $37.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.98 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned ($1.59) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 169.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post 6.65 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 19th will be paid a $1.34 dividend. This represents a $5.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.43%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 18th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is currently -2,680.00%.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transporting crude oil by major international oil export pipelines; processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and a gas-to-liquids plant.

Read More: Stock Market – What is a circuit breaker?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX).

Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.