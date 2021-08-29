Allred Capital Management LLC Cuts Position in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Allred Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 1.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,154 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 34 shares during the quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Facebook were worth $1,096,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of FB. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Facebook by 2.8% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 104,548,050 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $30,792,537,000 after purchasing an additional 2,802,398 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Facebook by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 37,780,412 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $11,095,469,000 after buying an additional 712,271 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in shares of Facebook by 8.5% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 13,548,108 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $3,990,513,000 after acquiring an additional 1,060,482 shares during the last quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Facebook by 1.4% in the first quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 12,497,902 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $3,681,007,000 after acquiring an additional 177,413 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Magellan Asset Management Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Facebook by 3.7% in the first quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 12,041,440 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $3,546,565,000 after acquiring an additional 426,524 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.70% of the company’s stock.

FB traded up $8.25 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $372.63. 11,219,142 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,250,571. The stock has a market cap of $1.05 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.29. Facebook, Inc. has a 12-month low of $244.13 and a 12-month high of $377.55. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $355.07.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The social networking company reported $3.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.03 by $0.58. Facebook had a return on equity of 30.09% and a net margin of 37.17%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Facebook, Inc. will post 14.1 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on FB. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Facebook from $480.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Facebook from $375.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Truist Securities increased their price objective on shares of Facebook from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Facebook from $375.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Truist upped their price target on Facebook from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, thirty-four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Facebook has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $400.85.

In related news, CFO David M. Wehner sold 1,545 shares of the stock in a transaction on Sunday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $363.18, for a total value of $561,113.10. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 27,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,922,440.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,378 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $356.10, for a total value of $490,705.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 2,640,945 shares of company stock worth $922,509,108. 14.01% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

