Criteo (NASDAQ:CRTO) & Stagwell (NASDAQ:STGW) Head-To-Head Analysis

Criteo (NASDAQ:CRTO) and Stagwell (NASDAQ:STGW) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, earnings, valuation, institutional ownership and dividends.

Risk & Volatility

Criteo has a beta of 1.12, suggesting that its share price is 12% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Stagwell has a beta of 0.84, suggesting that its share price is 16% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Criteo and Stagwell’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Criteo $2.07 billion 1.12 $71.68 million $1.72 22.17 Stagwell $1.20 billion 0.45 -$228.97 million N/A N/A

Criteo has higher revenue and earnings than Stagwell.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Criteo and Stagwell, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Criteo 1 3 7 0 2.55 Stagwell 0 0 0 0 N/A

Criteo currently has a consensus price target of $37.88, indicating a potential downside of 0.67%. Given Criteo’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Criteo is more favorable than Stagwell.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

71.5% of Criteo shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 64.4% of Stagwell shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.4% of Criteo shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 21.8% of Stagwell shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Criteo and Stagwell’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Criteo 3.95% 12.28% 7.57% Stagwell -17.26% N/A -13.72%

Summary

Criteo beats Stagwell on 11 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

Criteo Company Profile

Criteo SA is a global technology company, which specializes in digital performance marketing. The firm enables e-commerce companies to leverage large volumes of granular data to engage and convert their customers. Its solutions include Criteo Marketing Solutions, Criteo Shopper Graph, Criteo AI Engine, Criteo Retail Media, and Publisher Network. The company was founded by Jean-Baptiste Rudelle, Franck Le Ouay, Pascal Gauthier, Laurent Quatrefages and Romain Niccoli on November 3, 2005 and is headquartered in Paris, France.

Stagwell Company Profile

Stagwell, Inc. operates as media and public relations agency. It delivers brands that connecting culture-moving creativity with technology to harmonize the art and science of marketing. The company is headquartered in New York, NY.

