-$0.05 EPS Expected for Tilray Inc (NASDAQ:TLRY) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that Tilray Inc (NASDAQ:TLRY) will post ($0.05) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Tilray’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.05) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.04). The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, November 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Tilray will report full year earnings of ($0.14) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.24) to ($0.04). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $0.00 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.21) to $0.25. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Tilray.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Tilray from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. CIBC downgraded shares of Tilray from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Cowen started coverage on shares of Tilray in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Canaccord Genuity initiated coverage on shares of Tilray in a report on Thursday, May 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Tilray from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $4.77 to $23.00 in a report on Friday, May 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.89.

Shares of TLRY stock traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $13.42. The company had a trading volume of 10,643,804 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,879,875. Tilray has a 1-year low of $4.41 and a 1-year high of $67.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 2.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.18 and a beta of 2.63. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.09.

In related news, Director Brendan Kennedy sold 300,000 shares of Tilray stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.67, for a total value of $4,401,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 8,950,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $131,303,614.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,000,000 shares of company stock valued at $15,813,000. 3.17% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Tilray by 13.7% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,498,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,800,000 after purchasing an additional 300,700 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Tilray by 230.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,720,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,112,000 after buying an additional 1,200,779 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in Tilray by 738.2% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,312,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,880,000 after acquiring an additional 1,156,112 shares in the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board acquired a new stake in Tilray in the second quarter valued at $19,950,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its position in shares of Tilray by 221.6% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 930,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,822,000 after acquiring an additional 641,138 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

Tilray Company Profile

Tilray, Inc engages in the research, cultivation, processing, and distribution of medical cannabis. The company offers its products in Argentina, Australia, Canada, Chile, Croatia, Cyprus, the Czech Republic, Germany, New Zealand, and South Africa. Tilray, Inc is headquartered in Nanaimo, Canada.

