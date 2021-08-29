American Financial Advisors LLC Has $352,000 Stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Emerging Markets ETF (BATS:EEMV)

American Financial Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Emerging Markets ETF (BATS:EEMV) by 21.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,481 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,518 shares during the period. American Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Emerging Markets ETF were worth $352,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of EEMV. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Emerging Markets ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Emerging Markets ETF by 34.7% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 421 shares during the last quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Emerging Markets ETF by 13.4% in the second quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,000 after buying an additional 460 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Emerging Markets ETF by 7.2% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 5,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $362,000 after buying an additional 378 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mosaic Family Wealth LLC increased its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Emerging Markets ETF by 4.3% in the second quarter. Mosaic Family Wealth LLC now owns 6,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $447,000 after buying an additional 290 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

EEMV stock traded up $0.62 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $62.96. 184,683 shares of the company traded hands. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $62.86.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EEMV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Emerging Markets ETF (BATS:EEMV).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.