American Financial Advisors LLC Has $687,000 Stock Position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

American Financial Advisors LLC trimmed its position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) by 3.4% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,867 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. American Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in The Boeing were worth $687,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in BA. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in The Boeing by 1.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,851,996 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $8,113,339,000 after buying an additional 607,992 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in The Boeing by 4.8% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,988,325 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $2,028,467,000 after buying an additional 363,662 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in The Boeing by 1.9% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 2,062,538 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $525,370,000 after buying an additional 37,700 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in The Boeing by 21.6% during the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,901,620 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $484,381,000 after buying an additional 338,090 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners boosted its holdings in The Boeing by 1.1% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,877,422 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $477,845,000 after buying an additional 21,001 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.28% of the company’s stock.

BA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wolfe Research upgraded The Boeing from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $224.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on The Boeing from $200.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. Credit Suisse Group set a $265.00 price objective on The Boeing in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on The Boeing from $244.00 to $254.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, lifted their price objective on The Boeing from $200.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $257.59.

Shares of NYSE:BA traded up $5.25 during trading on Friday, hitting $221.75. 7,684,922 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,793,295. The Boeing Company has a fifty-two week low of $141.58 and a fifty-two week high of $278.57. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $229.61.

The Boeing (NYSE:BA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The aircraft producer reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.83) by $1.23. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The Boeing Company will post -0.21 EPS for the current year.

The Boeing Company Profile

The Boeing Co is an aerospace company, which engages in the manufacture of commercial jetliners and defense, space and security systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space and Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital. The Commercial Airplanes segment includes the development, production, and market of commercial jet aircraft and provides fleet support services, principally to the commercial airline industry worldwide.

