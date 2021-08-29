The Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund Inc. (NYSE:GCV) Short Interest Update

The Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund Inc. (NYSE:GCV) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 24,500 shares, a growth of 124.8% from the July 29th total of 10,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 34,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.
NYSE:GCV traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $6.48. 52,754 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 28,224. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $6.45. The Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund has a 1-year low of $5.15 and a 1-year high of $6.83.
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 16th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.41%.
The Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund Company Profile
The Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund Inc is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc The fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. It invests in public equity and fixed income markets. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.
