The Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund Inc. (NYSE:GCV) Short Interest Update

The Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund Inc. (NYSE:GCV) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 24,500 shares, a growth of 124.8% from the July 29th total of 10,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 34,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.

NYSE:GCV traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $6.48. 52,754 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 28,224. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $6.45. The Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund has a 1-year low of $5.15 and a 1-year high of $6.83.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 16th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.41%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of The Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund by 25.2% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 8,069 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 1,624 shares during the last quarter. Mariner Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in The Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund in the 1st quarter worth about $65,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in The Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund during the 1st quarter worth about $67,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in The Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund by 69.7% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 21,867 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $133,000 after buying an additional 8,981 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. boosted its holdings in shares of The Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund by 89.9% in the first quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 25,124 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $153,000 after buying an additional 11,894 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.02% of the company’s stock.

The Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund Company Profile

The Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund Inc is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc The fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. It invests in public equity and fixed income markets. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

