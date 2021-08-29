Nuveen California Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio (NYSE:NXC) Short Interest Up 138.5% in August

Nuveen California Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio (NYSE:NXC) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 3,100 shares, an increase of 138.5% from the July 29th total of 1,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 6,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Shares of NXC traded down $0.08 on Friday, reaching $16.45. 4,202 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,381. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $16.60. Nuveen California Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio has a 12 month low of $15.54 and a 12 month high of $19.87.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be paid a $0.04 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Nuveen California Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio by 36.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 138,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,342,000 after purchasing an additional 37,464 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Nuveen California Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio by 958.3% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after acquiring an additional 6,708 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its stake in Nuveen California Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio by 2.5% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 40,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $655,000 after acquiring an additional 999 shares in the last quarter. 5.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Nuveen California Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio

Nuveen California Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of California. The fund invests in the securities of companies that operate across diversified sectors.

