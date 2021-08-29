Nuveen California Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio (NYSE:NXC) Short Interest Up 138.5% in August

Nuveen California Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio (NYSE:NXC) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 3,100 shares, an increase of 138.5% from the July 29th total of 1,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 6,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.
Shares of NXC traded down $0.08 on Friday, reaching $16.45. 4,202 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,381. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $16.60. Nuveen California Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio has a 12 month low of $15.54 and a 12 month high of $19.87.
The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be paid a $0.04 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th.
About Nuveen California Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio
Nuveen California Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of California. The fund invests in the securities of companies that operate across diversified sectors.
