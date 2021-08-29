Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio 2 (NYSE:NXQ) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio 2 (NYSE:NXQ) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 6,300 shares, an increase of 133.3% from the July 29th total of 2,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 19,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. UBS Group AG grew its position in Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio 2 by 2.6% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 484,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,784,000 after acquiring an additional 12,282 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio 2 by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 157,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,532,000 after purchasing an additional 16,040 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio 2 by 20.7% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 155,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,567,000 after purchasing an additional 26,663 shares during the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio 2 during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,256,000. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio 2 by 48.9% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 138,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,231,000 after buying an additional 45,596 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.54% of the company’s stock.

NXQ traded up $0.01 on Friday, hitting $16.05. 29,369 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 24,424. The business has a fifty day moving average of $16.29. Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio 2 has a 52 week low of $14.84 and a 52 week high of $17.18.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.042 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th.

About Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio 2

Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio 2 is a closed-end investment fund/investment trust. Its investment objective is current income exempt from regular federal income tax, consistent with preservation of capital. The company was founded on May 21, 1992 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

