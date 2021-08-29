American Financial Advisors LLC Sells 93 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

American Financial Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,297 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 93 shares during the period. American Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in The Home Depot were worth $2,327,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in HD. Factorial Partners LLC raised its position in The Home Depot by 112,672.9% in the 1st quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 4,059,825 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $13,300,000 after buying an additional 4,056,225 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its position in The Home Depot by 117.9% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,738,001 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $835,775,000 after buying an additional 1,481,366 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in The Home Depot by 11.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 12,190,230 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $3,721,069,000 after buying an additional 1,272,539 shares during the last quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. acquired a new position in shares of The Home Depot during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $197,167,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in shares of The Home Depot by 49.5% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,979,376 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $604,204,000 after purchasing an additional 654,949 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.45% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Craig A. Menear sold 68,468 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.46, for a total value of $22,283,595.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $328.65, for a total value of $1,643,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,760 shares in the company, valued at $6,494,124. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 74,622 shares of company stock worth $24,302,611. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

HD has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James boosted their price target on The Home Depot from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. OTR Global lowered The Home Depot to a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on The Home Depot from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of The Home Depot in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on The Home Depot from $288.00 to $375.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The Home Depot presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $339.52.

Shares of HD stock traded up $1.90 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $323.38. 2,985,438 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,986,177. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 1 year low of $246.59 and a 1 year high of $345.69. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $323.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.31, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market cap of $341.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.60, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.03.

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.53 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.43 by $0.10. The Home Depot had a return on equity of 709.19% and a net margin of 10.55%. The firm had revenue of $41.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.74 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.02 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 14.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Home Depot announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Thursday, May 20th that allows the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the home improvement retailer to buy up to 5.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd will be given a $1.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 1st. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.04%. The Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.86%.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, building materials, lawn and garden products, and dÃ©cor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

