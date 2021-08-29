SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV) Shares Bought by American Financial Advisors LLC

American Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV) by 1,020.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 91,371 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 83,217 shares during the quarter. SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF makes up 1.1% of American Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest position. American Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF were worth $7,831,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 164.8% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 684 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 128.6% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the period. Simplex Trading LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF in the first quarter valued at about $139,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 37.3% in the first quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 10,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $878,000 after purchasing an additional 2,908 shares during the period. Finally, Red Door Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 47.9% in the first quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,315,000 after purchasing an additional 5,177 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA SLYV traded up $2.50 during trading on Friday, hitting $84.27. The company had a trading volume of 147,956 shares, compared to its average volume of 349,739. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $82.87. SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF has a fifty-two week low of $47.74 and a fifty-two week high of $90.17.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF, formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Value ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index, which tracks the performance of small capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities exhibiting value characteristics.

