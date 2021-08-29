American Financial Advisors LLC Sells 34,603 Shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQD)

American Financial Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQD) by 18.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 152,143 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 34,603 shares during the period. iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF accounts for 2.8% of American Financial Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. American Financial Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.05% of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF worth $20,442,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Keebeck Alpha LP bought a new position in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,443,000. Arden Trust Co increased its position in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 135.1% during the second quarter. Arden Trust Co now owns 28,270 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,798,000 after acquiring an additional 16,243 shares in the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 88.4% during the first quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 7,731 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,005,000 after acquiring an additional 3,627 shares in the last quarter. High Note Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 6.5% during the first quarter. High Note Wealth LLC now owns 25,989 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,379,000 after acquiring an additional 1,583 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Financial Advisors INC increased its position in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 32.9% during the first quarter. Wells Financial Advisors INC now owns 14,455 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,880,000 after acquiring an additional 3,580 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of LQD traded up $0.75 on Friday, hitting $135.38. 11,670,016 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,493,266. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $134.94. iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $127.91 and a one year high of $138.52.

iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Markit iBoxx USD Liquid Investment Grade Index (the Index), which is a rules-based index consisting of liquid, the United States dollar-denominated, investment-grade corporate bonds for sale in the United States.

