Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VIGI) Shares Purchased by American Financial Advisors LLC

American Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VIGI) by 10.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 412,777 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 40,299 shares during the period. Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares makes up 5.0% of American Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest position. American Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $36,110,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VIGI. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares by 140.9% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 807 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 472 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares during the 1st quarter valued at about $118,000. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares by 97.5% during the 1st quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC now owns 2,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,000 after purchasing an additional 1,024 shares in the last quarter. Motco acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $359,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Advisors lifted its position in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares by 359.2% during the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 2,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,000 after acquiring an additional 1,803 shares during the period.

NASDAQ VIGI traded up $0.87 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $90.78. 130,641 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 172,189. Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1-year low of $69.75 and a 1-year high of $90.80. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $88.45.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.427 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 21st. This represents a $1.71 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.88%. This is a positive change from Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03.

