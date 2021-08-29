Rhumbline Advisers Trims Holdings in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Rhumbline Advisers decreased its stake in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) by 5.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,309,954 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 72,360 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in McDonald’s were worth $302,586,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MCD. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in McDonald’s by 1.9% in the first quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,318 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $520,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. raised its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 0.6% during the second quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. now owns 7,147 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,651,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its holdings in McDonald’s by 1.8% during the second quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 2,425 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $560,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. American Investment Services Inc. raised its holdings in McDonald’s by 1.3% during the second quarter. American Investment Services Inc. now owns 3,532 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $816,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in McDonald’s by 0.4% during the first quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 10,144 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $2,273,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.85% of the company’s stock.

McDonald’s stock traded up $0.53 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $237.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,784,024 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,029,021. McDonald’s Co. has a 1-year low of $202.73 and a 1-year high of $247.05. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $236.48. The company has a market capitalization of $177.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.64.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The fast-food giant reported $2.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.26. McDonald’s had a net margin of 31.72% and a negative return on equity of 83.98%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.66 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that McDonald’s Co. will post 8.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be paid a $1.29 dividend. This represents a $5.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 85.29%.

In other news, CFO Kevin M. Ozan sold 47,649 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.90, for a total value of $11,621,591.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 32,483 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,922,603.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 2,493 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.45, for a total transaction of $606,920.85. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,384 shares in the company, valued at $823,834.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.25% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several brokerages recently commented on MCD. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on McDonald’s from $253.00 to $264.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of McDonald’s in a research report on Monday, July 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $270.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of McDonald’s from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the company. McDonald’s currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $256.72.

McDonald’s Company Profile

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S.; International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations in the United States. The International Operated Markets segment comprises operations and franchising of restaurant in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Russia, Spain, and the U.K.

